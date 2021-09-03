15.6 C
Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 3 September, as follows:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): The Street analyst says that AMD has taken the world of advanced chip technology by storm, with revolutionary CEO Lisa Su transforming this discount semiconductor enterprise into a leading-edge innovator. Shares last closed Thursday at 109.20, and the consensus price target is at 114.37.

Materialise N.V. (NASDAQ:MTLS): Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 30 price target. The consensus target price is at 26.55.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA): Needham upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and has a 320 price target. Shares closed Thursday at 271.75.

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL): BRiley Securities started it with a Buy rating and a 70 price target. The shares have a consensus price target of 75.00.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS): Truist started coverage with a Buy rating and an 18 price target. The shares have a 52-wk range of 10.01 – 29.50.

Have a happy, healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

