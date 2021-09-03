Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$AMD $MTLS $OKTA $RMBL

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 3 September, as follows:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): The Street analyst says that AMD has taken the world of advanced chip technology by storm, with revolutionary CEO Lisa Su transforming this discount semiconductor enterprise into a leading-edge innovator. Shares last closed Thursday at 109.20, and the consensus price target is at 114.37.

Materialise N.V. (NASDAQ:MTLS): Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 30 price target. The consensus target price is at 26.55.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA): Needham upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and has a 320 price target. Shares closed Thursday at 271.75.

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL): BRiley Securities started it with a Buy rating and a 70 price target. The shares have a consensus price target of 75.00.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS): Truist started coverage with a Buy rating and an 18 price target. The shares have a 52-wk range of 10.01 – 29.50.

Have a happy, healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!