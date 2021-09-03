Sitting on a Cash Pile 17.0? Data Warehouse for Solutions and Services

#cash #bullish #buy

$TDC

Teradata Corp. (NYSE:TDC) broke out on 21 July at 48.47 and confirmed on 2 September at 56.90/share. Thus garnering an LTN Cash Pile signal wiht a 1yr price target at 92/share. The Street consensus is at 51.50.

Craig Hallum started coverage with a Buy rating and an 88 price target. Over the past yr, the stock has traded between 17.99 and 59.88 a share.

All of our technical indicators are Very Bullish, the Key support is at 55.26 and there is No resistance.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider.

Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company’s analytical ecosystem.

The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. Its business consulting services include consulting services for organizations to establish an analytic vision, identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, enable an analytical ecosystem architecture, and ensure their analytical infrastructure delivers value, as well as support and maintenance services.

The company serves various industries comprising financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation.

It operates in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the Asia Pacific and Japan.

The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force.

Teradata Corporation was incorporated in Y 1979 and is HQd in San Diego, California.

