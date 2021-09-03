Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan#China#HongKong#SKorea

Australian shares rose Friday, boosted by energy and mining stocks, with sentiment aided by a strong finish on Wall Street overnight.

China and Hong Kong shares slipped Friday, dragged by rising concerns about a slowdown in the world’s 2nd-largest economy, while brokerage stocks outperformed the market after China planned for a new stock exchange.

Indian shares hit record highs on Reliance boost

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 3 September 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:04am EDT 176.69 +2.69 +1.55% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2:04am EDT 309.70 -2.21 -0.71% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2:04am EDT 2,080.41 +1.98 +0.10% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,128.11 +584.60 +2.05% .HSI Hang Seng Index 2:21am EDT 25,892.98 -197.45 -0.76% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:05am EDT 7,825.10 +41.30 +0.53% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:06am EDT 3,198.22 +22.37 +0.70% .SETI SET Composite Index 1:29am EDT 1,651.17 +3.42 +0.21% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 12:30am EDT 6,086.57 +8.34 +0.14% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,897.13 +62.47 +0.91% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:20am EDT 3,576.02 -21.02 -0.58% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 2:21am EDT 57,840.16 -12.38 -0.02% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 2:21am EDT 1,581.95 -0.24 -0.02% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 31 Aug 2021 569.20 -0.70 -0.12%

Have a happy, healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!