Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

Australian shares rose Friday, boosted by energy and mining stocks, with sentiment aided by a strong finish on Wall Street overnight.
China and Hong Kong shares slipped Friday, dragged by rising concerns about a slowdown in the world’s 2nd-largest economy, while brokerage stocks outperformed the market after China planned for a new stock exchange.
Indian shares hit record highs on Reliance boost
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 3 September 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:04am EDT
|176.69
|+2.69
|+1.55%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|2:04am EDT
|309.70
|-2.21
|-0.71%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|2:04am EDT
|2,080.41
|+1.98
|+0.10%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,128.11
|+584.60
|+2.05%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|2:21am EDT
|25,892.98
|-197.45
|-0.76%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:05am EDT
|7,825.10
|+41.30
|+0.53%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:06am EDT
|3,198.22
|+22.37
|+0.70%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|1:29am EDT
|1,651.17
|+3.42
|+0.21%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|12:30am EDT
|6,086.57
|+8.34
|+0.14%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,897.13
|+62.47
|+0.91%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:20am EDT
|3,576.02
|-21.02
|-0.58%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|2:21am EDT
|57,840.16
|-12.38
|-0.02%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|2:21am EDT
|1,581.95
|-0.24
|-0.02%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|31 Aug 2021
|569.20
|-0.70
|-0.12%
