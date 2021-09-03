15.6 C
New York
Friday, September 3, 2021
spot_img
HomeStocksAsia
StocksAsiaInvestments

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan#China#HongKong#SKorea

Australian shares rose Friday, boosted by energy and mining stocks, with sentiment aided by a strong finish on Wall Street overnight.

China and Hong Kong shares slipped Friday, dragged by rising concerns about a slowdown in the world’s 2nd-largest economy, while brokerage stocks outperformed the market after China planned for a new stock exchange.

Indian shares hit record highs on Reliance boost

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 3 September 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:04am EDT176.69+2.69+1.55%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index2:04am EDT309.70-2.21-0.71%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index2:04am EDT2,080.41+1.98+0.10%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,128.11+584.60+2.05%
.HSIHang Seng Index2:21am EDT25,892.98-197.45-0.76%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:05am EDT7,825.10+41.30+0.53%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:06am EDT3,198.22+22.37+0.70%
.SETISET Composite Index1:29am EDT1,651.17+3.42+0.21%
.JKSEJakarta Composite12:30am EDT6,086.57+8.34+0.14%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,897.13+62.47+0.91%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:20am EDT3,576.02-21.02-0.58%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex2:21am EDT57,840.16-12.38-0.02%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI2:21am EDT1,581.95-0.24-0.02%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index31 Aug 2021569.20-0.70-0.12%

Have a happy, healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleConcorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com