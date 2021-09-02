#Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Our memories of those enchanting days in May 2019 are still very much alive: For the sixth time in succession, an automobile made in Italy has won the world’s most illustrious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Collector David Sydorick (USA) entered the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B for the contest. The automobile had originally been impressively bodied by Touring in Milan and it has now been restored to the highest standards.

After the public had honoured the car with bestowal of the traditional Coppa d’Oro, the decision of the international Jury followed Sunday to secure the certainty of a double victory for the exceptionally sporty, luxury Alfa Romeo by conferring the title “Best of Show”.

We are now full of anticipation for the coming autumn. This year, it will be even more golden than is normally the case. We are very much looking forward to the weekend from 1st to 3rd October 2021 when we will be celebrating the upcoming Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

This edition will be a very special one. Uniquely, the world’s most traditional heritage beauty contest for outstanding classic automobiles will be held exclusively in the grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este, a consequence of the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once again, the Selecting Committee has put together an exceptionally exquisite field of blue-ribband participants. You can be certain that the breadth and quality of rare models and coachworks will once again be beyond compare in 2021.

