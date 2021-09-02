F1: Ferrari at the Dutch Gran Prix Preview (Video)

#F1 #Ferrari #GranPrix #Dutch

Dutch Grand Prix live stream and how to watch F1 racing from Zandvoort online and from anywhere

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix with a free live stream: F1 returns to Circuit Zandvoort after 36 yrs

For complete access to F1 in 2021 Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels (or Univision for Spanish language coverage).

ESPN will carry live coverage of every session of the Dutch Grand Prix. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

Live streaming is available via the ESPN App, which is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. You’ll need to sign up to ESPN first, though.

The US and Mexican grand prix races will be broadcast on ABC for free. Don’t have cable? Cord-cutters can try a top streaming service such as FuboTV for free.

There’s also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes ESPN, and get the first month for just $10. It’s $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari iclosed Thursday in NY at day at 219,52 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

Key technical indicators are Bullish mid to long term. The candlestick pattern indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key support is at 217,59 and the resistance is light through 225.88. The 1 September candlestick augurs a return to the Very Bullish trend. Our Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish across the board.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 231.99.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised downgraded from Buy to Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy, happy race weekend, Keep the Faith!