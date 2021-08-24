Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 24 August, as follows:

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA): Citigroup upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral but dropped the target price to 23 from 29. The consensus target is 36.

Bilbili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI): Goldman reiterated a Buy rating and cut its price target to 105 from $122. Shares traded in a 52-wk range of 40.40 – 157.66.

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL): UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 9 price target. Credit Suisse started it with an Outperform rating and a 15 price target, and Jefferies started it with a Buy rating and a 22 price target.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT): Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an 18 price target. BTIG started it with a Buy rating and a 22 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 13.77 – 17.44.

Rallybio Corp. (NASDAQ:RLYB): Jefferies started coverage with a Buy rating and a 20 price target. Since the IPO, the shares have traded between 11.86 – 25.78

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!