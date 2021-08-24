22.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
spot_img
HomeCryptoBitcoin
CryptoBitcoinDogecoin

Cryptocurrency is ‘Not a Fad’

By Paul Ebeling

#cryptocurrency #bitcoin #investors #demand

$BTCUSD

Bitcoin’s (BTCUSD) steady rebound from its Spring lows saw the crypto unit top $50,000 Monday, with the latest move in the wake of PayPal’s announcement that it would let UK-based customers trade in crypto.

Last May when Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s remarks peppered the crypto market, that may have triggered the sell-off that pushed bitcoin to its Y 2021 lows.

PayPal’s decision is a sign that every company will eventually be a crypto company, this trend is just getting started.

Crypto’s not a fad, looking at the secular 10, 20-yr trend, we view crypto as a fundamental enabling component of this new digital world.

The wide adoption of crypto ranges from governments to major corporations legitimizing digital assets.

The world wants crypto to stay as we are seeing its adoption for use in payments, real estate, and art, which are contributing to the rising value of digital assets,

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleCommentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com