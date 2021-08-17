Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$PLCE $HNST $OSS $STX #UP

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 17 August, as follows:

Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE): BRiley Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and boosted the target price to 130 from 92. The consensus target is at 110.10.

Honest Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST): Guggenheim raised shares of the Jessica Alba-led company to Buy from Neutral and has a 14 price target. The consensus target is at 18.75.

One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS): Benchmark resumed coverage with a Buy rating and an 8 price target. The posted consensus target is at 7.80.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX): UBS raised the hard disk drive leader’s stock to Buy from Neutral and also lifted the target price to 105 from 83.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP): BTIG Research started coverage with a Buy rating and a 13 price target. The consensus target is 12.50.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!