The Memes: AMC Getting Lots of Attention

AMC Entertainment Holdings’s (NYSE:AMC) daily mentions are up 360%, and the share price was increasing too Monday. Early in the morning, theater advertising group National CineMedia reported that a recent survey of 1,311 moviegoers showed 79% were not overly concerned with the Delta variant, 82% were fully vaccinated and 87% have been to a movie theater this yr, and the same percentage plan to go again.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is scheduled to report Quarterly earnings later this wk. We will have a better look at what to expect in Tuesday’s earnings preview. The Quarterly revenue expectations range from around $521 to 560-M and the per-share loss is expected to be around 0.26.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) posted Quarterly results last Thursday that disappointed investors on at least 4 counts: new app installs, a drop in time spent on the company’s e-commerce site, a 6% drop in revenue, and a 10X increase in Quarterly net loss. That sent shares South Friday, along with 5 analyst downgrades, comprising four reductions from the equivalent of Buy to Hold and 1 from Hold to Sell.

