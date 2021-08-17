23.6 C
New York
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

The Memes: AMC Getting Lots of Attention

By Paul Ebeling

#meme #stocks

$AMC $HOOD $WISH

AMC Entertainment Holdings’s (NYSE:AMC) daily mentions are up 360%, and the share price was increasing too Monday. Early in the morning, theater advertising group National CineMedia reported that a recent survey of 1,311 moviegoers showed 79% were not overly concerned with the Delta variant, 82% were fully vaccinated and 87% have been to a movie theater this yr, and the same percentage plan to go again.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is scheduled to report Quarterly earnings later this wk. We will have a better look at what to expect in Tuesday’s earnings preview. The Quarterly revenue expectations range from around $521 to 560-M and the per-share loss is expected to be around 0.26.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) posted Quarterly results last Thursday that disappointed investors on at least 4 counts: new app installs, a drop in time spent on the company’s e-commerce site, a 6% drop in revenue, and a 10X increase in Quarterly net loss. That sent shares South Friday, along with 5 analyst downgrades, comprising four reductions from the equivalent of Buy to Hold and 1 from Hold to Sell.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary.   

