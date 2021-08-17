Crypto Bulls Trampling the Bears

#crypto #currency #Bulls #bears #bitcoin #ether #dogecoin

Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) Bulls have been active this yr as the cryptocurrency hangs around 46,000 today, as the coin ran to new highs earlier this year.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is the most notable crypto Bull, and his Tweets can move the coin’s price.

Mr. Musk’s comments and actions have an impact specifically on Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

Other Bitcoin Bulls include the founder of Ark Invest, Cathie Wood. Her team is creating a bitcoin-focused ETF. Ms. Wood’s analysts have a $500,000 price target on the coin.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey, a crypto advocate for yrs, recently said Bitcoin will be a big part of the company’s future.

When we have big players coming out it is a big deal. As it gives it credence that crypto is a legitimate store of value. Something that could be traded as a currency. That is very important because the coins are taking on social acceptance.

Cryptocurrency has notable bears, Tops among them are legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Both have been and still are 180d out of phase. As crypto is here to stay, it is not poison but is honey.

Bitcoin has come to that place where I just do not see it losing. As more and more companies accept it reaches more into that psych realm of fighting against the establishment. It had disrupted!

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!