19.4 C
New York
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

#EPAM $GLOB $MKTW $PLNT

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 4 August, as follows:

EPAM Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAM): Jefferies raised its Hold rating to Buy and also boosted the target price to 670. The consensus target is at 505.

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB): The Jefferies upgrade to Buy from Hold included a price target hike to 290. The consensus target is at 237.11.

MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW): Oppenheimer started coverage with a Buy rating and a 19 price target. No consensus price objective is available.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NASDAQ:PLNT): Stifel raised its Hold rating to Buy and boosted the price target to 85. The consensus target is at 84.50.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO): Goldman Sachs raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 103 price target. The consensus price objective is at 163.70

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleLooking at the World’s Stock Markets
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com