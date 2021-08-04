Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 4 August, as follows:

EPAM Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAM): Jefferies raised its Hold rating to Buy and also boosted the target price to 670. The consensus target is at 505.

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB): The Jefferies upgrade to Buy from Hold included a price target hike to 290. The consensus target is at 237.11.

MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW): Oppenheimer started coverage with a Buy rating and a 19 price target. No consensus price objective is available.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NASDAQ:PLNT): Stifel raised its Hold rating to Buy and boosted the price target to 85. The consensus target is at 84.50.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO): Goldman Sachs raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 103 price target. The consensus price objective is at 163.70

