Sitting on a Cash Pile 16.0? Luxury Hotels and Resorts are Inflation Proof

$BHR

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR), this stock has a great valuation and luxury names like this need not worry about the impact of inflation.

BHR reversed on 7 July and confirmed on 3 August at 5.21. Thus, garnering an early speculative LTN Cash Pile signal with a 1yr price target at 13.75/share

The shares closed Tuesday at 5.21 and have a consensus price target at 10.50.

Key support is at 5.20 and the Key resistance is at 5.86. The stock is Very oversold in here.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

