Sitting on a Cash Pile 16.0? Luxury Hotels and Resorts are Inflation Proof

By Paul Ebeling

#cash #bullish #buy

$BHR

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR), this stock has a great valuation and luxury names like this need not worry about the impact of inflation.

BHR reversed on 7 July and confirmed on 3 August at 5.21. Thus, garnering an early speculative LTN Cash Pile signal with a 1yr price target at 13.75/share

The shares closed Tuesday at 5.21 and have a consensus price target at 10.50.

Key support is at 5.20 and the Key resistance is at 5.86. The stock is Very oversold in here.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

