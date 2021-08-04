19.4 C
Heffx InsightsInvestmentsPaul Ebeling

Looking at the World’s Stock Markets

By Paul Ebeling

#stock #markets #world

Equity markets continue to rally, shrugging off the virus as a non event, Wall Street marked another record high as did Europe Tuesday, while in Asia, even COVID-battered India saw stock markets post all time highs

A bounce in Chinese tech stocks was another reason to cheer as the dust settled on the “spiritual opium” attack on the video game industry.

Bond markets tell a different story. Treasury yields are struggling below 1.20%, even after some reassuring factory orders data.

Upcoming data could test this diverging trend.

In focus now is the ADP employment survey, which will set the stage for Friday’s NFPs the last set of labor figures the Fed will see before Jackson Hole, no tapering signal seen there.

The earnings season meantime continues to deliver.

Q-2 profits at Europe Inc are now seen growing at 140% Y-Y the highest rate ever, while corporate America is set for a 90% surge.

In Asia, Toyota posted a record Quarterly operating profit

Stocks futures flag mild gains in Europe, undeterred by the Q2 loss at Germany’s Commerzbank, while Wall Street are flatlining.

M&A newsflow continues apace, though the UK is reportedly considering blocking Nvidia’s $40 billion acquisition of chip designer Arm.

M&A deals worth $3.3-T were recorded during the 1st 7 months of y 2021, the highest year-to-date total since records began in Y 1980.

Reuters Graphic

Key developments that will give us more direction to markets Wednesday are the following:

– Growth in China’s July services activity speeds up, but risks loom – Caixin PMI

– Japan’s service sector activity shrinks at faster pace in July – PMI

– Eurozone retail sales

– Emerging markets: Thailand, India, Georgia central banks meet

– Fed speakers: Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida

– US ADP payrolls

– US earnings: Marathon, Kraft Heinz, New York Times, Tupperware, Jones Lang LaSalle, Fox, Western Union, Metlife, MGM, Manulife

European earnings: Commerzbank, Siemens, Intesa, Tenaris

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 4 August 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:36am EDT168.75-0.85-0.50%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:38am EDT312.26+2.31+0.75%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:38am EDT1,975.90-0.46-0.02%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT27,584.08-57.75-0.21%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:54am EDT26,441.24+246.42+0.94%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:53am EDT7,778.70+28.20+0.36%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:30am EDT3,280.38+43.24+1.34%
.SETISET Composite Index3:52am EDT1,539.44-1.07-0.07%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:39am EDT6,145.90+15.33+0.25%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,585.21+25.15+0.38%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:39am EDT3,477.22+29.23+0.85%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex3:54am EDT54,315.19+491.83+0.91%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI3:54am EDT1,489.26-11.00-0.73%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index2 Aug 2021520.06+10.66+2.09%

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleGold: Beautiful, Bendable and Investible
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

