Gold: Beautiful, Bendable and Investible

#gold

$XAU $GLD

“For 1000s of yrs, the most popular investment has been Gold: the most beautiful metal you could bend, re-form, bury and reuse endlessly” — Paul Ebeling

Gold remains a champion investment, I predicted the precious Yellow metal’s rise to an all-time high of $2,000oz last Summer, am now confident the price will climb to $3,000 to 5,000oz within the next few yrs as the drivers for gold strength have been strengthened.

Gold will benefit just from being a physical asset that cannot be printed!

An investor can either buy physical gold like bars or gold coins, invest in gold mining company stocks or a gold ETF (NYSEArca:GLD) or buy gold futures.

The most straightforward way to put money in gold is to buy and store gold bars, coins or jewelry.

Or, you can invest in gold without ever touching it by purchasing shares of gold mining companies on the stock market (NYSE:GOLD)

Gold futures are very complicated. They are for professionals, and are contracts in which they agree to buy a set amount of gold at a specific price some time in the future.

Traders can strategically buy and sell futures contracts to profit from the changing price of gold.

Buyers of futures contracts profit when commodity prices rise. Sellers of futures contracts profit when commodity prices fall.

The contracts typically require a minimum purchase of 100oz of gold. Novice investors should exercise extreme caution with futures contracts due to the high degree of borrowing typically involved.

If you are new to investing in gold be shy to ask your financial adviser for their input on whether gold would be a good addition to your portfolio.

Remember, it is your money so it is your responsibility

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!