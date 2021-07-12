Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 12 July, as follows:

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO): Compass Point upgraded its Neutral rating to Buy and has a 61 price target. The consensus target is 63.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) the stars are aligning for the Crude Oil explorers. Shares have a consensus price target of 110.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS): Citigroup upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and raised the target price to 150 from 101. That compares with a 122.71 consensus target.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Seaport Global Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 235 price target. The consensus target is at 225.15.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH): Seaport Global Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 450 price target. The consensus price objective is at 446.04

