22.4 C
New York
Monday, July 12, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ARGO $FANG $DFS $HCA $UNH

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 12 July, as follows:

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO): Compass Point upgraded its Neutral rating to Buy and has a 61 price target. The consensus target is 63.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) the stars are aligning for the Crude Oil explorers. Shares have a consensus price target of 110.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS): Citigroup upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and raised the target price to 150 from 101. That compares with a 122.71 consensus target.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Seaport Global Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 235 price target. The consensus target is at 225.15.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH): Seaport Global Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 450 price target. The consensus price objective is at 446.04

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleAsia-Pacific Markets Mostly Higher
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com