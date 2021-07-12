Sitting on a Cash Pile 15.0? Electricity Business in the US

#cash #bullish #buy

$VST

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) broke out on 21 June at 17.32 and confirmed on 9 July at 19.32. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1yr price target at 27.50.

The stock traded at 19.32 Friday within a 52-wk range of 15.47 – 24.20. It has a consensus price target of 23.40.

The Key support is at 19.03 and the Key resistance is at 21.71, 2 of our major technical indicators have turned Very Bullish long term.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States.

VST operates through 6 segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.5-M residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of Nat Gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities.

The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in Y 1882 and is HQ’d in Irving, Texas.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!