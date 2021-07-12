Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$V

1 of the biggest new areas for investors are stocks that are in the ESG (environmental, social and governance) sector.

The sector does not represent a new technology or healthcare breakthrough, conscientious investors look for companies that have the traits that better represent their personal aspirations.

Here is a holding that Top ESG fund managers have and it has a Buy ratings across Wall Street.

Visa (NYSE:V) is a huge leader in digital pay, and 32% of the funds own the shares. V operates the world’s largest retail electronic payments network. The company provides processing services and payment product platforms, including consumer credit, debit, prepaid and commercial payments, that are offered under Visa and related brands.

According to Nielsen estimates, the company is the largest global credit network and the 2nd-largest global debit network. Visa is not a bank and does not issue cards, extend credit or set rates and fees for consumers. Visa’s innovations, however, enable financial institution customers to offer consumers more choices: pay now with debit, pay ahead of time with prepaid or pay later with credit products.

Shareholders receive a 0.53% dividend. Our taget is 280 264. The posted consensus target is at 267.77, and Visa stock closed Friday at 238.47.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!