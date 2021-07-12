24 C
InvestmentsEducationPaul Ebeling

Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

By Paul Ebeling

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$V

1 of the biggest new areas for investors are stocks that are in the ESG (environmental, social and governance) sector.

The sector does not represent a new technology or healthcare breakthrough, conscientious investors look for companies that have the traits that better represent their personal aspirations.

Here is a holding that Top ESG fund managers have and it has a Buy ratings across Wall Street.

Visa (NYSE:V) is a huge leader in digital pay, and 32% of the funds own the shares. V operates the world’s largest retail electronic payments network. The company provides processing services and payment product platforms, including consumer credit, debit, prepaid and commercial payments, that are offered under Visa and related brands.

According to Nielsen estimates, the company is the largest global credit network and the 2nd-largest global debit network. Visa is not a bank and does not issue cards, extend credit or set rates and fees for consumers. Visa’s innovations, however, enable financial institution customers to offer consumers more choices: pay now with debit, pay ahead of time with prepaid or pay later with credit products.

Shareholders receive a 0.53% dividend. Our taget is 280 264. The posted consensus target is at 267.77, and Visa stock closed Friday at 238.47.

It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision. It is your money and so, your responsibility/

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

