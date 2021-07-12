22.4 C
New York
Monday, July 12, 2021
spot_img
HomeStocksAsia
StocksAsiaAustralia

Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Higher

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong #SKorea

Hong Kong stocks end higher on Beijing’s RRR cut

China stocks end higher on PBOC’s surprise RRR cut

SKorean stocks post biggest gain in nearly two months

Japanese shares rebound on growth confidence

Australia shares close higher on commodities-led rally

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 July 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:37am EDT171.65+3.47+2.06%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:39am EDT328.63+2.43+0.74%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:32am EDT1,920.83+3.12+0.16%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,569.02+628.60+2.25%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT27,515.24+170.70+0.62%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:42am EDT7,604.90+59.60+0.79%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT3,246.47+28.52+0.89%
.SETISET Composite Index5:51am EDT1,549.84-2.25-0.14%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,078.57+38.72+0.64%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,913.87+78.95+1.16%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,547.84+23.75+0.67%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:48am EDT52,372.69-13.50-0.03%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,512.89-7.69-0.51%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index11 Jul 2021459.52-18.31-3.83%

STOCKS

S&P »4,369.55+1.13%
Dow »34,870.16+1.30%
FTSE 100 »7,069.96-0.73%
Nikkei 225 »28,569.02+2.25%

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleThis Bull Market is Just Getting Started
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com