Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Higher

Hong Kong stocks end higher on Beijing’s RRR cut
China stocks end higher on PBOC’s surprise RRR cut
SKorean stocks post biggest gain in nearly two months
Japanese shares rebound on growth confidence
Australia shares close higher on commodities-led rally
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 12 July 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:37am EDT
|171.65
|+3.47
|+2.06%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:39am EDT
|328.63
|+2.43
|+0.74%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:32am EDT
|1,920.83
|+3.12
|+0.16%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,569.02
|+628.60
|+2.25%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|27,515.24
|+170.70
|+0.62%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:42am EDT
|7,604.90
|+59.60
|+0.79%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|3,246.47
|+28.52
|+0.89%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:51am EDT
|1,549.84
|-2.25
|-0.14%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,078.57
|+38.72
|+0.64%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,913.87
|+78.95
|+1.16%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,547.84
|+23.75
|+0.67%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:48am EDT
|52,372.69
|-13.50
|-0.03%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,512.89
|-7.69
|-0.51%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|11 Jul 2021
|459.52
|-18.31
|-3.83%
STOCKS
