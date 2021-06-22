Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ALLO $ESTC $OPK $RIOT $RMD

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 22 June, as follows:

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO): Jefferies resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 53 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 23.30 – 46.85. The consensus price target is at 49.77.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC): Summit Insights initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 180 price target. The shares last closed near 144, and the consensus price target is at 171.39.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK): Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 7 price target. Shares have a consensus price target at 8.25.

Riot Blockbhain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT): Compass Point initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 43 price target. The consensus price target is at 47.94.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD): Needham reiterated a Buy rating and jumped the price target to 267 from 229. The consensus price target is at 218.40. The stock has a 52-wk range of 165.72 – 242.50 and closed Monday at 239.52/share.

Have a happy day, Keep the Faith!