Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? US Regional Banks are in a Growth Cycle

$WAL

Western Alliance Bancorp. (NYSE:WAL) reversed Monday 21 June, thus garnering an early call LTN Cash Pile buy signal with a 1 yr target price target at 127/share. The Street consensus price target is at 120.17.

WAL closed Monday in NY at 94.47, or + 5.96% within its 52 wk trading range of 30.34-109.84.

The chart is overall Neutral with a Bullish bias in here. Key support is at 90.89 and the Key resistance is at 97.81.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

It operates in segments, Commercial and Consumer Related.

The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans.

Plus, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services.

And, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities.

The company operates 38 branch locations, as well as loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in Y1994 and is HQ’d in Phoenix, Arizona.

