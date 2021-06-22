23.6 C
Asia-Pacific Markets Higher Overall

By Paul Ebeling

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan rose 0.35%, moving above Monday’s 4-wk lows marking a 4% gainer YTD.

Japanese shares led the way, with the Nikkei advancing 2.1%. SKorea stocks rose 0.4%, Australia was up 1.2% and Chinese stocks advanced 0.6%.

Nikkei posts biggest gains in a year as shippers hit 10-yr highs

China stocks close higher as banking, energy firms climb

Australia shares rise most in nearly 4 months on energy, mining stocks

SKorean shares rebounded Tuesday, as investors focused on the Fed’s upbeat view on the US economy.

Have a happy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

