Asia-Pacific Markets Higher Overall

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan rose 0.35%, moving above Monday’s 4-wk lows marking a 4% gainer YTD.

Japanese shares led the way, with the Nikkei advancing 2.1%. SKorea stocks rose 0.4%, Australia was up 1.2% and Chinese stocks advanced 0.6%.

Nikkei posts biggest gains in a year as shippers hit 10-yr highs

China stocks close higher as banking, energy firms climb

Australia shares rise most in nearly 4 months on energy, mining stocks

SKorean shares rebounded Tuesday, as investors focused on the Fed’s upbeat view on the US economy.

