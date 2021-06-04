20.8 C
New York
Friday, June 4, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AVB $BLDE $CDNA $FRT $TTWO

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 4 June, as follows:

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB): Mizuho upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and has a 231 price target. Shares trade within a 52-wk range of 131.38 – 213.75. The consensus price target is at 196.26.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE): Citigroup initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 16 price target. The stock trades within a 52-wk range of 6.41 – 19.88.

CareDX Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 95 price target. The stock trades within a 52-wk range of 29.85 – 99.83. It has a consensus price target at 97.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT): Mizuho upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to 129. The consensus target is at 111.71. The stock is trading premarket Friday at 118.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO): Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and also raised the target price target to 231. The consensus target for the videogame software giant is at 219.74.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleAsia-Pacific Markets Finish the Week Mixed
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com