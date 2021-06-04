Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 4 June, as follows:

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB): Mizuho upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and has a 231 price target. Shares trade within a 52-wk range of 131.38 – 213.75. The consensus price target is at 196.26.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE): Citigroup initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 16 price target. The stock trades within a 52-wk range of 6.41 – 19.88.

CareDX Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 95 price target. The stock trades within a 52-wk range of 29.85 – 99.83. It has a consensus price target at 97.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT): Mizuho upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to 129. The consensus target is at 111.71. The stock is trading premarket Friday at 118.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO): Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and also raised the target price target to 231. The consensus target for the videogame software giant is at 219.74.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!