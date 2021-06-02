17 C
Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$CMI $DVN $EPR $GFL $OSA

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 2 June, as follows:

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI): This stock already has benefited from the economic comeback, alongside other cyclical areas, and its outlook appears strong after it Topped Q-1 estimates in early May and raised its guidance. Shares have a consensus price target at 293.12.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN): Raymond James raised the stock to Strong Buy from Outperform and raised the price target to 40. The consensus target is at 32.77.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR): Raymond James raised the stock to Strong Buy from Market Perform has a 62 price target. The consensus target is at 45.29.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL): Goldman Sachs raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 38.50 price target. Consensus price objective N/A

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS): Truist Securities started the stock with a Buy rating and a 115 price target. The consensus target is at 101.40,

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleAsia-Pacific Markets Overall Higher
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

