Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

$CMI $DVN $EPR $GFL $OSA

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 2 June, as follows:

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI): This stock already has benefited from the economic comeback, alongside other cyclical areas, and its outlook appears strong after it Topped Q-1 estimates in early May and raised its guidance. Shares have a consensus price target at 293.12.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN): Raymond James raised the stock to Strong Buy from Outperform and raised the price target to 40. The consensus target is at 32.77.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR): Raymond James raised the stock to Strong Buy from Market Perform has a 62 price target. The consensus target is at 45.29.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL): Goldman Sachs raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 38.50 price target. Consensus price objective N/A

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS): Truist Securities started the stock with a Buy rating and a 115 price target. The consensus target is at 101.40,

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!