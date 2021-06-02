17 C
New York
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
StocksAsiaAustralia

Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Higher

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

Hong Kong stocks end lower as blue-chip tech, healthcare firms retreat

China shares end lower on profit-taking of tech, healthcare stocks

Japan shares rally as reopening hopes boosts travel, real estate firms

Australia shares hit record highs as economic data boosts risk appetite

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 2 June 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT170.39+1.43+0.85%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:40am EDT353.50-2.14-0.60%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index8:18am EDT1,872.99+9.74+0.52%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,946.14+131.80+0.46%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT29,297.62-170.38-0.58%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:58am EDT7,468.90+76.80+1.04%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,224.23+2.36+0.07%
.SETISET Composite Index5:57am EDT1,617.55-1.04-0.06%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,031.58+84.11+1.41%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,841.69+214.26+3.23%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,597.14-27.58-0.76%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:22am EDT51,849.48-85.40-0.16%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,597.94+12.04+0.76%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index1 Jun 2021500.20+7.23+1.47%

Have a healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

