Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Higher

Hong Kong stocks end lower as blue-chip tech, healthcare firms retreat
China shares end lower on profit-taking of tech, healthcare stocks
Japan shares rally as reopening hopes boosts travel, real estate firms
Australia shares hit record highs as economic data boosts risk appetite
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 2 June 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|170.39
|+1.43
|+0.85%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:40am EDT
|353.50
|-2.14
|-0.60%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|8:18am EDT
|1,872.99
|+9.74
|+0.52%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,946.14
|+131.80
|+0.46%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|29,297.62
|-170.38
|-0.58%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:58am EDT
|7,468.90
|+76.80
|+1.04%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|3,224.23
|+2.36
|+0.07%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:57am EDT
|1,617.55
|-1.04
|-0.06%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,031.58
|+84.11
|+1.41%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,841.69
|+214.26
|+3.23%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,597.14
|-27.58
|-0.76%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:22am EDT
|51,849.48
|-85.40
|-0.16%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,597.94
|+12.04
|+0.76%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|1 Jun 2021
|500.20
|+7.23
|+1.47%
Have a healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!