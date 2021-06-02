Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? Live Sports Data for Punters

#cash #bullish #buy

$GENI

Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE:GENI) broke out on 17 May at 19.14 and confirmed on 1 June at 23.08. Thus, garnering a LTN Cash Pile rating with a 1 yr price target at 36.16. There is no Street consensus, as the company had a recent IPO.

The stock is currently trading in NY at 22.63 with in its 52 wk trading range of 9.80 – 25.18.

All of our Key technical indicators are flashing Very Bullish, the support is deep and there is no overhead resistance in here.

We are Bullish across the board GENI.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries.

It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

The company was founded in Y 2000 and is HQ’d in London, UK.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!