Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday 18 May, as follows:

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV): This company had a recent IPO (initial public offering), and Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a 47 price target.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE): This is another company that had a recent IPO (initial public offering). Goldman Sachs started the shares with a Buy rating and a 25 price target.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY): Societe Generale’s upgrade of the energy giant to Buy from Hold included a 30 price target.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH): Deutsche Bank raised the popular casual dining restaurant to Buy from Hold and has a 116 price target. Shares have a consensus price target of 111.00.

Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB): Argus raised it to Buy from Hold and has a 30 price target. The consensus target is at 27.43.

