All Asia-Pacific Markets Up Overall

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

China stocks finished higher Tuesday, led by gains in energy and transport firms.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.32% at 3,529.01, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.05%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.13% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.727%.

The CSI300 energy index and the CSI300 transport index closed up 2.0% and 2.8%, respectively.

Japanese shares spiked Tuesday as investors shrugged off data showing the economy slipped back into contraction, and picked up stocks whose valuations took a beating in recent sell-offs.

The Nikkei share average advanced 2.09% to close at 28,406.84, recovering from a 4-month low marked last wk, while the broader TOPIX added 1.54% at 1,907.74.

Australian shares closed higher for a 3rd session running Tuesday, led by gainers in heavyweight mining and energy sector stocks as commodity prices strengthened.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.6% higher at 7,066, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to finish the session at 12,428.62.

Australia All Ordinaries
Australia		7,299.10
7,255.80		43.3
0.6%		8:10:45 AM
5/18/2021		4.97%
31.34%
CSI 100
China		5,279.72
5,211.87		67.85
1.3%		9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021		-2.04%
31.94%
CSI 300
China		5,184.99
5,110.59		74.4
1.46%		9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021		-1.57%
32.17%
CSI 500
China		6,578.14
6,525.80		52.34
0.8%		9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021		1.47%
20.06%
CSI 800
China		5,400.70
5,331.15		69.55
1.3%		9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021		-0.89%
29.17%
DAXglobal China Urbanization EUR (PR)
China		263.21
260.98		2.23
0.85%		12:30:00 PM
5/18/2021		2.01%
-5.91%
DAXglobal China Urbanization EUR (TR)
China		394.64
390.18		4.46
1.14%		12:30:00 PM
5/18/2021		2.33%
-2.2%
DBIX India Net
India		854.65
859.57		-4.92
-0.57%		12:30:00 PM
5/18/2021		17.49%
88.99%
Hang Seng
Hong Kong		28,569.76
28,175.36		394.4
1.4%		9:51:00 AM
5/18/2021		3.99%
19.37%
Hang Seng China Enterprise
Hong Kong		10,637.75
10,489.18		148.57
1.42%		9:51:00 AM
5/18/2021		-0.79%
9.37%
IDX
Indonesia		5,834.39
5,833.86		0.53
0.01%		10:15:00 AM
5/18/2021		-4.43%
29.34%
NIKKEI 225
Japan		28,406.84
27,824.83		582.01
2.09%		8:00:01 AM
5/18/2021		4.21%
41.09%
S&P ASX 20
Australia		4,020.00
3,986.60		33.4
0.84%		8:10:45 AM
5/18/2021		9.29%
33.71%
S&P ASX 200
Australia		7,066.00
7,023.60		42.4
0.6%		8:10:45 AM
5/18/2021		5.71%
29.4%
S&P ASX 300
Australia		7,055.50
7,013.80		41.7
0.59%		8:10:45 AM
5/18/2021		5.78%
29.9%
S&P ASX 50
Australia		6,855.40
6,810.20		45.2
0.66%		8:10:45 AM
5/18/2021		7.03%
28.29%
S&P ASX MidCap50
Australia		8,551.50
8,498.10		53.4
0.63%		8:10:45 AM
5/18/2021		2.18%
39.68%
SENSEX
India		49,580.73
48,732.55		848.18
1.74%		2:26:08 PM
5/17/2021		2.91%
65.11%
SSE 100
China		7,195.92
7,075.98		119.94
1.7%		9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021		1.55%
25.03%
SSE 180
China		10,554.62
10,450.46		104.16
1%		9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021		-1.82%
27.05%
SSE 380
China		5,985.79
5,923.67		62.12
1.05%		9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021		1.51%
22.85%
SSE 50
China		3,539.91
3,503.04		36.88
1.05%		9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021		-2.84%
24.77%
Shanghai Composite
China		3,517.62
3,490.38		27.24
0.78%		9:01:06 AM
5/17/2021		0.42%
22.33%
Shenzhen Composite Index
China		2,320.33
2,293.87		26.46
1.15%		9:00:05 AM
5/17/2021		-2.77%
28.85%
Shenzhen Index A
China		2,427.89
2,400.14		27.74
1.16%		9:00:05 AM
5/17/2021		-2.78%
28.84%
Shenzhen Index B
China		1,149.67
1,153.58		-3.91
-0.34%		9:00:05 AM
5/17/2021		3.71%
33.17%
TOPIX
Japan		1,907.74
1,878.86		28.88
1.54%		8:00:02 AM
5/18/2021		6.31%
30.73%
TOPIX 100
Japan		1,242.48
1,221.01		21.47
1.76%		8:00:15 AM
5/18/2021		6.39%
32.91%
TOPIX 500
Japan		1,484.24
1,461.58		22.66
1.55%		8:00:01 AM
5/18/2021		6.38%
31.61%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary.   

