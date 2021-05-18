All Asia-Pacific Markets Up Overall

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

China stocks finished higher Tuesday, led by gains in energy and transport firms.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.32% at 3,529.01, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.05%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.13% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.727%.

The CSI300 energy index and the CSI300 transport index closed up 2.0% and 2.8%, respectively.

Japanese shares spiked Tuesday as investors shrugged off data showing the economy slipped back into contraction, and picked up stocks whose valuations took a beating in recent sell-offs.

The Nikkei share average advanced 2.09% to close at 28,406.84, recovering from a 4-month low marked last wk, while the broader TOPIX added 1.54% at 1,907.74.

Australian shares closed higher for a 3rd session running Tuesday, led by gainers in heavyweight mining and energy sector stocks as commodity prices strengthened.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.6% higher at 7,066, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to finish the session at 12,428.62.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!