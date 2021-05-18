All Asia-Pacific Markets Up Overall

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
China stocks finished higher Tuesday, led by gains in energy and transport firms.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.32% at 3,529.01, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.05%.
The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.13% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.727%.
The CSI300 energy index and the CSI300 transport index closed up 2.0% and 2.8%, respectively.
Japanese shares spiked Tuesday as investors shrugged off data showing the economy slipped back into contraction, and picked up stocks whose valuations took a beating in recent sell-offs.
The Nikkei share average advanced 2.09% to close at 28,406.84, recovering from a 4-month low marked last wk, while the broader TOPIX added 1.54% at 1,907.74.
Australian shares closed higher for a 3rd session running Tuesday, led by gainers in heavyweight mining and energy sector stocks as commodity prices strengthened.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.6% higher at 7,066, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to finish the session at 12,428.62.
|Name
Country
|Last
Prev. Close
|+/-
%
|Time
Date
|YTD
1 Year
|Australia All Ordinaries
Australia
|7,299.10
7,255.80
|43.3
0.6%
|8:10:45 AM
5/18/2021
|4.97%
31.34%
|CSI 100
China
|5,279.72
5,211.87
|67.85
1.3%
|9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021
|-2.04%
31.94%
|CSI 300
China
|5,184.99
5,110.59
|74.4
1.46%
|9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021
|-1.57%
32.17%
|CSI 500
China
|6,578.14
6,525.80
|52.34
0.8%
|9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021
|1.47%
20.06%
|CSI 800
China
|5,400.70
5,331.15
|69.55
1.3%
|9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021
|-0.89%
29.17%
|DAXglobal China Urbanization EUR (PR)
China
|263.21
260.98
|2.23
0.85%
|12:30:00 PM
5/18/2021
|2.01%
-5.91%
|DAXglobal China Urbanization EUR (TR)
China
|394.64
390.18
|4.46
1.14%
|12:30:00 PM
5/18/2021
|2.33%
-2.2%
|DBIX India Net
India
|854.65
859.57
|-4.92
-0.57%
|12:30:00 PM
5/18/2021
|17.49%
88.99%
|Hang Seng
Hong Kong
|28,569.76
28,175.36
|394.4
1.4%
|9:51:00 AM
5/18/2021
|3.99%
19.37%
|Hang Seng China Enterprise
Hong Kong
|10,637.75
10,489.18
|148.57
1.42%
|9:51:00 AM
5/18/2021
|-0.79%
9.37%
|IDX
Indonesia
|5,834.39
5,833.86
|0.53
0.01%
|10:15:00 AM
5/18/2021
|-4.43%
29.34%
|NIKKEI 225
Japan
|28,406.84
27,824.83
|582.01
2.09%
|8:00:01 AM
5/18/2021
|4.21%
41.09%
|S&P ASX 20
Australia
|4,020.00
3,986.60
|33.4
0.84%
|8:10:45 AM
5/18/2021
|9.29%
33.71%
|S&P ASX 200
Australia
|7,066.00
7,023.60
|42.4
0.6%
|8:10:45 AM
5/18/2021
|5.71%
29.4%
|S&P ASX 300
Australia
|7,055.50
7,013.80
|41.7
0.59%
|8:10:45 AM
5/18/2021
|5.78%
29.9%
|S&P ASX 50
Australia
|6,855.40
6,810.20
|45.2
0.66%
|8:10:45 AM
5/18/2021
|7.03%
28.29%
|S&P ASX MidCap50
Australia
|8,551.50
8,498.10
|53.4
0.63%
|8:10:45 AM
5/18/2021
|2.18%
39.68%
|SENSEX
India
|49,580.73
48,732.55
|848.18
1.74%
|2:26:08 PM
5/17/2021
|2.91%
65.11%
|SSE 100
China
|7,195.92
7,075.98
|119.94
1.7%
|9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021
|1.55%
25.03%
|SSE 180
China
|10,554.62
10,450.46
|104.16
1%
|9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021
|-1.82%
27.05%
|SSE 380
China
|5,985.79
5,923.67
|62.12
1.05%
|9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021
|1.51%
22.85%
|SSE 50
China
|3,539.91
3,503.04
|36.88
1.05%
|9:00:26 AM
5/17/2021
|-2.84%
24.77%
|Shanghai Composite
China
|3,517.62
3,490.38
|27.24
0.78%
|9:01:06 AM
5/17/2021
|0.42%
22.33%
|Shenzhen Composite Index
China
|2,320.33
2,293.87
|26.46
1.15%
|9:00:05 AM
5/17/2021
|-2.77%
28.85%
|Shenzhen Index A
China
|2,427.89
2,400.14
|27.74
1.16%
|9:00:05 AM
5/17/2021
|-2.78%
28.84%
|Shenzhen Index B
China
|1,149.67
1,153.58
|-3.91
-0.34%
|9:00:05 AM
5/17/2021
|3.71%
33.17%
|TOPIX
Japan
|1,907.74
1,878.86
|28.88
1.54%
|8:00:02 AM
5/18/2021
|6.31%
30.73%
|TOPIX 100
Japan
|1,242.48
1,221.01
|21.47
1.76%
|8:00:15 AM
5/18/2021
|6.39%
32.91%
|TOPIX 500
Japan
|1,484.24
1,461.58
|22.66
1.55%
|8:00:01 AM
5/18/2021
|6.38%
31.61%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!