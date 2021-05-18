Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? Children are the Focus Here

#cash #bullish #buy

$PLCE

Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) broke out on 14 May at 77,64 and confirmed on 17 May at 90.03. Thus garnering an LTN Cash Pil Buy rating, with a 1yr target at 153.90/share. The consensus price target is at 71.60.

The shares closed at 90.03 Monday, in a 52-week trading range of 17.78 – 91.37.

The Support is deep and there is no overhead resistance, 3 of our long term technical indicators have turned Very Bullish.

We are Bullish across the board on PLCE.

The Children’s Place, Inc. operates as a children’s specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through 2 segments, The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children’s Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 640 stores in the United States, 101 stores in Canada, and 8 stores in Puerto Rico; and 230 international points of distribution operated by its 8 franchise partners in 19 countries.

It also sells its products through online stores, including childrensplace.com and gymboree.com.

The company was formerly known as The Children’s Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The Children’s Place, Inc. in June 2014.

The Children’s Place, Inc. was founded in Y 1969 and is HQ’d in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!