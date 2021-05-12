Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AMK $DD $RNM $MESA $RMD

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 12 May, as follows:

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK): Raymond James raised the shares to Strong Buy from Outperform and have a 34 price target.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD): Goldman Sachs raised the venerable chemical leader to Buy from Neutral and has a 102 price target. The consensus target is at 87.58.

Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN): Goldman Sachs raised its Neutral rating to Buy with a 148 price target. The consensus target is at 125.26.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA): Deutsche Bank raised the stock to Buy from Hold and has a 15 price target. The consensus target for the regional carrier is at 13.80.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD): Citigroup raised the shares to Buy from Neutral. The stock has traded in a 52-wk range of 149.16 to 224.43 and has a 211.40 consensus price objective.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!