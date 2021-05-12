Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? Bulls are Up on this Independent Energy Play

#cash#bullish#buy

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) broke out on 28 April at 24.03 and confirmed on 11 May at 25.74. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1yr price target at 49/share.

Our Key technical indictors are flashing Bullish to Very Bullish in here. The Key support is at 22.52, and resistance is Nil beyond 25.74.

Shares closed most Tuesday at 25.74 within their 52 wk trading rang of 7.73 – 27.32 and have a consensus price target of 31.50.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of Crude Oil, nat gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States.

It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells.

Devon Energy Corporation was founded in Y 1971 and is HQ’d in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

