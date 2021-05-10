9.2 C
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AZUL $COP $DRI $GD $SCS

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 10 May, as follows:

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL): Seaport Global Securities raised its Neutral rating to Buy. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 5.50 – 25.84 and have a 19.77 consensus price objective.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP): Raymond James raised the integrated energy giant to Strong Buy from Outperform, and it has an 85 price target. The consensus target is at 65.96. LTN has a Cash Pile Buy rating with a target price at 80.40.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares hit new highs in late March and a return to Top-line growth appears just around the corner, boosted by the economic reopening, the vaccine and pent-up demand. The stock has a consensus price target of 156.84.

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD): Argus raised the aerospace and defense giant to Buy from Hold and has a 225 price target. The consensus target is at 193.41.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS): Benchmark upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and has a 17 price target. The consensus price objective is 18, and the stock closed at 14.37 on Friday.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

