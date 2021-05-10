USD Struggles, GBP Hits $1.41, ETH at $4,188.88

#dollar #pound #currencies

$USD $GBP $AUD $CAD $ETH

USD held at 2.5 month lows Monday as a weak US NFPs report spurred investors to unwind growing long positions in the Greenback, with major rivals including the Great British Pound and Australian dollar testing Key marks.

.DXY measures the Greenback Vs 6 peers, stood at 90.13, broadly flat on the day, after dipping as low as 90.128 for the 1st time since 26 February earlier in the session.

GBP was the biggest gainer among the most-traded currencies, rallying 0.8% above $1.41, the highest since 25 February.

AUD was another beneficiary of the weakening USD trend, with a surge in commodity prices also supporting the currency.

The Aussie dollar traded close to a more-than-2-month high at $0.7884, while USD fell to a fresh 3.5-yr low of $1.2111 against its Canadian rival.

EUR rose 0.1% to $1.2170, earlier touching the highest since 26 February at $1.2177.

In cryptocurrencies: Ether ETH extended this month’s record run, surging more than 5% to an unprecedented $4,148.88. The 2nd-biggest digital token has rallied 41% so far in May.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!