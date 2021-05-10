Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Higher Monday

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKo

China stocks drifted with no clear direction Monday, as losses in tech shares amid Beijing’s deepening anti-monopoly War offset gains in energy and healthcare companies.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 4,992.42, but the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to finish at 3,427.99

Japanese shares gained Monday, as a strong finish last week on Wall Street boosted risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.55% to close at 29,518.34, while the broader TOPIX rose 0.99% to finish at 1,952.27.

Australian shares rose to record closing highs Monday, led by a rally in miners on strong commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.3% to finish at 7,172.8. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5% lower to 12,659.01.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 10 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 5:16am EDT 170.93 +1.59 +0.94% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:42am EDT 343.70 -0.91 -0.26% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:44am EDT 1,784.58 +14.33 +0.81% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,518.34 +160.52 +0.55% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,595.66 -14.99 -0.05% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:52am EDT 7,419.80 +94.60 +1.29% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 3,249.30 +52.10 +1.63% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:59am EDT 1,588.15 +3.12 +0.20% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,975.79 +47.48 +0.80% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,317.41 +58.70 +0.94% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,427.99 +9.12 +0.27% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:01am EDT 49,502.41 +295.94 +0.60% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,583.92 -3.53 -0.22% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 9 May 2021 418.48 +1.52 +0.36%

