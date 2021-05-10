8.9 C
Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Higher Monday

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKo

China stocks drifted with no clear direction Monday, as losses in tech shares amid Beijing’s deepening anti-monopoly War offset gains in energy and healthcare companies.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 4,992.42, but the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to finish at 3,427.99

Japanese shares gained Monday, as a strong finish last week on Wall Street boosted risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.55% to close at 29,518.34, while the broader TOPIX rose 0.99% to finish at 1,952.27.

Australian shares rose to record closing highs Monday, led by a rally in miners on strong commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.3% to finish at 7,172.8. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5% lower to 12,659.01.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 10 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index5:16am EDT170.93+1.59+0.94%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:42am EDT343.70-0.91-0.26%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:44am EDT1,784.58+14.33+0.81%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,518.34+160.52+0.55%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT28,595.66-14.99-0.05%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:52am EDT7,419.80+94.60+1.29%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT3,249.30+52.10+1.63%
.SETISET Composite Index5:59am EDT1,588.15+3.12+0.20%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,975.79+47.48+0.80%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,317.41+58.70+0.94%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,427.99+9.12+0.27%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:01am EDT49,502.41+295.94+0.60%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,583.92-3.53-0.22%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index9 May 2021418.48+1.52+0.36%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

