Asia-Pacific Markets Overall Higher Monday

China stocks drifted with no clear direction Monday, as losses in tech shares amid Beijing’s deepening anti-monopoly War offset gains in energy and healthcare companies.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 4,992.42, but the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to finish at 3,427.99
Japanese shares gained Monday, as a strong finish last week on Wall Street boosted risk appetite.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.55% to close at 29,518.34, while the broader TOPIX rose 0.99% to finish at 1,952.27.
Australian shares rose to record closing highs Monday, led by a rally in miners on strong commodity prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.3% to finish at 7,172.8. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5% lower to 12,659.01.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 10 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|5:16am EDT
|170.93
|+1.59
|+0.94%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:42am EDT
|343.70
|-0.91
|-0.26%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:44am EDT
|1,784.58
|+14.33
|+0.81%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,518.34
|+160.52
|+0.55%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|28,595.66
|-14.99
|-0.05%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:52am EDT
|7,419.80
|+94.60
|+1.29%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|3,249.30
|+52.10
|+1.63%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:59am EDT
|1,588.15
|+3.12
|+0.20%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,975.79
|+47.48
|+0.80%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,317.41
|+58.70
|+0.94%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,427.99
|+9.12
|+0.27%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:01am EDT
|49,502.41
|+295.94
|+0.60%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,583.92
|-3.53
|-0.22%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|9 May 2021
|418.48
|+1.52
|+0.36%
