Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? Let’s Have a House Party

Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) reversed on 4 May at 24.08, thus garnering an early LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1 yr price target at 37.96.

The consensus target is 37 compares with Friday’s closing trade of 26.77.

Our Key indicators have turned Very Bullish, the Key support is at 25.65 and the Key resistance is 30.41.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide.

The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

It also manufactures and distributes beauty and personal care products, skin care, cosmetics, toiletries, fragrances, and nutritional products under the Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.

TUP distributes its products to approximately 80 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers.

The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in Y 1946 and is HQ’d in Orlando, Florida.

