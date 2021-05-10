9.2 C
New York
Monday, May 10, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? Let’s Have a House Party

By Paul Ebeling

#cash #bullish #buy

$TUP

Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) reversed on 4 May at 24.08, thus garnering an early LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1 yr price target at 37.96.

The consensus target is 37 compares with Friday’s closing trade of 26.77.

Our Key indicators have turned Very Bullish, the Key support is at 25.65 and the Key resistance is 30.41.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide.

The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

It also manufactures and distributes beauty and personal care products, skin care, cosmetics, toiletries, fragrances, and nutritional products under the Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.

TUP distributes its products to approximately 80 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers.

The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in Y 1946 and is HQ’d in Orlando, Florida.   

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleWall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com