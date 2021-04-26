12.1 C
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling
0
51

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ATVI $GOOGL $EA $ENLK $IBKR

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 26 April, as follows:

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI): Jefferies started coverage with a Buy rating and a 120 price target. The consensus target is at 113.20.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to 2,700 from 2,400. The consensus price target is at 2,383.26. Shares trade in the 52-wk range of 1,230.38 – 2,304.09.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA): Jefferies upgraded the video game giant to Buy from Hold and also raised the price target to 165. The consensus target is at 158.70.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLK): The UBS upgrade to Buy from Neutral included a price target hike to 6. The consensus target is at 4.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR): this online broker has a super business. Shares have a consensus price target of 87.14.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

