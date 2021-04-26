12.1 C
New York
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingTodays Trade Ideas

Sitting on a Cash Pile 13.0? Dry Cargo Carriers are in Demand

By Paul Ebeling
0
40

#cash#bullish#buy

$CPLP

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) broke out on 30 December 2020 at 7.78 and confirmed on 23 April at 12.31. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr price target of 18.08/share

The consensus target is 11.88, and the final trade for Friday was 12.31 with in its 52 wk trading range of 5.48 – 12.83. The company pays a 5.28% dividend.

Key support is at 10.53 and the overhead resistance is Nil, as all of our technical indicators have turned Very Bullish long-term.

Capital Product Partners LP is a Greek shipping company, it provides marine transportation services.

Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

As of 5 March 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and 1 capesize bulk carrier.

Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in Y 2007 and is HQ’d in Piraeus, Greece.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleWall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
Next articleCommentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street, the Trend Continues Bullish
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com