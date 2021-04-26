Sitting on a Cash Pile 13.0? Dry Cargo Carriers are in Demand

#cash#bullish#buy

$CPLP

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) broke out on 30 December 2020 at 7.78 and confirmed on 23 April at 12.31. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr price target of 18.08/share

The consensus target is 11.88, and the final trade for Friday was 12.31 with in its 52 wk trading range of 5.48 – 12.83. The company pays a 5.28% dividend.

Key support is at 10.53 and the overhead resistance is Nil, as all of our technical indicators have turned Very Bullish long-term.

Capital Product Partners LP is a Greek shipping company, it provides marine transportation services.

Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

As of 5 March 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and 1 capesize bulk carrier.

Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in Y 2007 and is HQ’d in Piraeus, Greece.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!