Asia-Pacific Markets, Stocks Break Key Resistance

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) jumped 0.3% breaking Key chart resistance of 700 pts marking its highest level since 18 March.

Australian shares are flat Monday as losses in gold miners and technology stocks were offset by gainers in banks and miners that rose after iron ore prices firmed.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.13% to 7,052.20 by 0105 GMT. Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.

Japanese shares settled higher Monday as travel-related stocks bounced back from losses driven by fears of coronavirus curbs.

The Nikkei share average inched up 0.36% to close at 29,126.23, while the broader TOPIX edged up 0.17% at 1,918.15.

China stocks firmed Monday, underpinned by gainers in start-up companies as liquidity worries eased, Beijing’s plans to spur domestic consumption boosted sentiment.

The CSI300 index rose 0.3% at 5,149.38 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% at 3,480.68.

Leading the rally, the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 0.9%, having gained 16% from a recent trough hit on 25 March.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 26 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:26am EDT 168.08 +0.30 +0.18% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2:25am EDT 353.47 -0.30 -0.08% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2:25am EDT 1,723.84 +18.66 +1.09% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,126.23 +105.60 +0.36% .HSI Hang Seng Index 2:42am EDT 29,022.50 -56.25 -0.19% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:45am EDT 7,307.80 -12.90 -0.18% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:32am EDT 3,217.53 +31.43 +0.99% .SETI SET Composite Index 1:29am EDT 1,553.82 +0.23 +0.01% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 2:57am EDT 5,961.53 -55.34 -0.92% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,389.38 +11.31 +0.18% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:42am EDT 3,447.37 -26.80 -0.77% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 2:42am EDT 48,520.55 +642.10 +1.34% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 2:42am EDT 1,616.84 +8.41 +0.52% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 22 Apr 2021 427.08 +5.73 +1.36%

