Asia-Pacific Markets, Stocks Break Key Resistance

By Paul Ebeling
 #Asia-Pacific #stocks #Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China #HongKong

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sans Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) jumped 0.3% breaking Key chart resistance of 700 pts marking its highest level since 18 March.

Australian shares are flat Monday as losses in gold miners and technology stocks were offset by gainers in banks and miners that rose after iron ore prices firmed.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.13% to 7,052.20 by 0105 GMT. Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.

Japanese shares settled higher Monday as travel-related stocks bounced back from losses driven by fears of coronavirus curbs.

The Nikkei share average inched up 0.36% to close at 29,126.23, while the broader TOPIX edged up 0.17% at 1,918.15.

China stocks firmed Monday, underpinned by gainers in start-up companies as liquidity worries eased, Beijing’s plans to spur domestic consumption boosted sentiment.

The CSI300 index rose 0.3% at 5,149.38 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% at 3,480.68.

Leading the rally, the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rose 0.9%, having gained 16% from a recent trough hit on 25 March.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 26 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:26am EDT168.08+0.30+0.18%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index2:25am EDT353.47-0.30-0.08%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index2:25am EDT1,723.84+18.66+1.09%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,126.23+105.60+0.36%
.HSIHang Seng Index2:42am EDT29,022.50-56.25-0.19%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:45am EDT7,307.80-12.90-0.18%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:32am EDT3,217.53+31.43+0.99%
.SETISET Composite Index1:29am EDT1,553.82+0.23+0.01%
.JKSEJakarta Composite2:57am EDT5,961.53-55.34-0.92%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,389.38+11.31+0.18%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:42am EDT3,447.37-26.80-0.77%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex2:42am EDT48,520.55+642.10+1.34%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI2:42am EDT1,616.84+8.41+0.52%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index22 Apr 2021427.08+5.73+1.36%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

