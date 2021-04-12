Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$BLL $COMM $HON $MDC $OKTA

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 12 April, as follows:

Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) was started at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a 98 price target. The consensus target is at 103.92.

Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 21 price target at Rosenblatt. The consensus target is at 17.71.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank, which raised the price target on the industrial giant to 244. The consensus target is at 222.81.

MDC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC): this homebuilder is cheap as earnings soar. Shares have a consensus price target at 63.90.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 280 price target at BTIG Research. The consensus target is at 267.50.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  #analysts, #Bullish, #Buys, #research, #stocks, #WallStreet

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys