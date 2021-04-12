9.7 C
New York
Friday, April 16, 2021
spot_img
Home2021
2021InvestmentsPaul Ebeling

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By Paul Ebeling
0
32

#AsiaPacific #China #World #Stocks #Australia #Japan

 China shares declined Monday on worries over policy tightening persisted on expectations of upbeat economic data due later this month.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.7%, to 4,947.75, and the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.1% to 3,412.95.

Japanese shares ended lower Monday, weighed down by sharp losses in Yaskawa Electric after the industry bellwether’s earnings outlook failed to meet the market’s expectations, prompting a sell-off in other tech stocks.

Nikkei average fell 0.77% to 29,538.73, the broader TOPIX finished off 0.25% to 1,954.59.

Australian shares closed lower Monday, as it consolidated last wks gainer

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.3% to 6,974, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,518.7 at the close.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:37am EDT171.10-0.45-0.26%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:59am EDT346.04-1.32-0.38%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:19am EDT1,690.86-74.04-4.20%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,538.73-229.33-0.77%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT28,453.28-245.52-0.86%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:02am EDT7,225.20-27.10-0.37%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,135.59+3.71+0.12%
.SETISET Composite Index5:34am EDT1,541.11-25.23-1.61%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,948.57-121.64-2.00%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,518.64-26.53-0.41%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,412.95-37.73-1.09%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:34am EDT47,825.38-1,765.94-3.56%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,608.42-3.83-0.24%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index8 Apr 2021448.23+0.79+0.18%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

 

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   
Previous articleAstronauts Arrive at International Space Station
Next articleWall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

21,804FansLike
2,737FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com