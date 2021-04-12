Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #China #World #Stocks #Australia #Japan

China shares declined Monday on worries over policy tightening persisted on expectations of upbeat economic data due later this month.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.7%, to 4,947.75, and the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.1% to 3,412.95.

Japanese shares ended lower Monday, weighed down by sharp losses in Yaskawa Electric after the industry bellwether’s earnings outlook failed to meet the market’s expectations, prompting a sell-off in other tech stocks.

Nikkei average fell 0.77% to 29,538.73, the broader TOPIX finished off 0.25% to 1,954.59.

Australian shares closed lower Monday, as it consolidated last wks gainer

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.3% to 6,974, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,518.7 at the close.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:37am EDT 171.10 -0.45 -0.26% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:59am EDT 346.04 -1.32 -0.38% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:19am EDT 1,690.86 -74.04 -4.20% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,538.73 -229.33 -0.77% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,453.28 -245.52 -0.86% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:02am EDT 7,225.20 -27.10 -0.37% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 3,135.59 +3.71 +0.12% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:34am EDT 1,541.11 -25.23 -1.61% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,948.57 -121.64 -2.00% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,518.64 -26.53 -0.41% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,412.95 -37.73 -1.09% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:34am EDT 47,825.38 -1,765.94 -3.56% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,608.42 -3.83 -0.24% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 8 Apr 2021 448.23 +0.79 +0.18%

