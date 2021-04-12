Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #China #World #Stocks #Australia #Japan
China shares declined Monday on worries over policy tightening persisted on expectations of upbeat economic data due later this month.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.7%, to 4,947.75, and the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.1% to 3,412.95.
Japanese shares ended lower Monday, weighed down by sharp losses in Yaskawa Electric after the industry bellwether’s earnings outlook failed to meet the market’s expectations, prompting a sell-off in other tech stocks.
Nikkei average fell 0.77% to 29,538.73, the broader TOPIX finished off 0.25% to 1,954.59.
Australian shares closed lower Monday, as it consolidated last wks gainer
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.3% to 6,974, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,518.7 at the close.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 12 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:37am EDT
|171.10
|-0.45
|-0.26%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:59am EDT
|346.04
|-1.32
|-0.38%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:19am EDT
|1,690.86
|-74.04
|-4.20%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,538.73
|-229.33
|-0.77%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|28,453.28
|-245.52
|-0.86%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:02am EDT
|7,225.20
|-27.10
|-0.37%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|3,135.59
|+3.71
|+0.12%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:34am EDT
|1,541.11
|-25.23
|-1.61%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,948.57
|-121.64
|-2.00%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,518.64
|-26.53
|-0.41%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,412.95
|-37.73
|-1.09%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:34am EDT
|47,825.38
|-1,765.94
|-3.56%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,608.42
|-3.83
|-0.24%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|8 Apr 2021
|448.23
|+0.79
|+0.18%
