Sitting on a Cash Pile 13.0? The People are Taking to the Open Road

#cash #bullish #buy

$WGO

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) broke out on 1 December 2020 at 55.61 and confirmed on 9 April at 75.17. Thus garnering a cash buy buy signal with a 1 yr price target of 107/share

This RV giant increased market share during the VirusCasedemic, and I do not see this changing any time soon.

Shares most recently closed at 79.82 within its 52 wk trading range of 31.20 – 87.53, and have a Street consensus price target at 86.36.

The Key support is at 71.06, and the Key resistance 76.05.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.

WGO operates in 6 segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, 5th wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

The company also offers motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support active and mobile lifestyles under the Winnebago and Newmar brand names.

Plus, it offers other specialty commercial vehicles for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office spaces; commercial vehicles as bare shells to 3rd-party up fitters; and boats in the recreational powerboat industry under the Chris-Craft brand name.

Further, the company is involved in the original equipment manufacturing of parts for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

The company sells its products primarily through independent dealers in the United States, Canada, and internationally.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. was founded in Y 1958 and is based in Forest City, Iowa.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!