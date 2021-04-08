Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AA $HUBS $LB $WM $ZEN

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 8 April, as follows:

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA): this stock is set up to run out of the gates as earnings season kicks off. Shares last closed at 31.31, but the consensus price target is just 28.73.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) was resumed in coverage with a Buy rating and a 550 price target at Stifel. The consensus target is at 490.52.

L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) was raised to Buy from Neutral at UBS. The stock has traded in a 52-wk range of 8.80 – 64.12 and has a consensus price target at 66.38.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) was started at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a 145 price target. The consensus target for the garbage disposal giant is at 131.36.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) was resumed in coverage with a Buy rating and a 180 price target at Stifel. The consensus target is at 179.11.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!