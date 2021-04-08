Smiling Has a Powerful Effect on All Things Around Us

#smile

“A smile is all it takes to improve mood, energy, and overall health” — Paul Ebeling

The act of smiling activates neural networks which improves mood and stimulates neural connections which lead to stress reduction. The neural connections stimulated by smiling also cause a surge in the mood boosting endorphins, dopamine and serotonin, leading to feelings of happiness.

Smiling induces a positive impact to mental well-being, and it contributes to improved physical health as smiling has also been shown to lower high heart rates and blood pressure.

A smile is contagious!

Smiling does not just improve our personal health and well-being, it significantly impacts those around us. In a study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology, Automatic mimicry reactions as related to differences in emotional empathy, when participants were shown images of facial expressions of various emotions, the images of a person smiling triggered the participants naturally to mimic the facial expression and smile too.

When we smile at someone, they are likely to start smiling back, Not only is my smile boosting my mood, but also making a positive impact to another person. I practice it daily it works!

Do not underestimate the power of a smile.

A smile shares hope, affection, and peace. A smile has the power to bring light in the darkness, to bring positive energy to the day, to reduce stress in life and to bring greater happiness in the world.

Just 1 smile is all it takes, give it a try, Smile, watch how suddenly, you feel its power and impact in elevating your mood and well-being. In an instant, you will have changed your life, your career, and someone else’s too. So, let’s Smile and…

Have a happy, healthy day and Keep the Faith!