Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares closed higher Thursday, with healthcare shares leading the gainers as the country ramped up vaccination efforts amid the emergence of a new cluster of infections.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.08% at 3,482.55. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.17%.
Japanese stocks fell Thursday, weighed by concerns over a spike in domestic coronavirus infections and the potential return of restrictions on economic activity.
The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.07% to 29,708.98, while the broader TOPIX fell 0.79% to 1,951.86.
Australian shares extend their rally to a 5th day running Thursday, with robust iron ore prices further boosting heavyweight mining stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4% at 6,953.2 in early trade. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.43% at 12,540.6.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 8 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:37am EDT
|170.90
|-1.27
|-0.74%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:57am EDT
|351.40
|+1.59
|+0.45%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:57am EDT
|1,772.61
|+15.40
|+0.88%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,708.98
|-21.81
|-0.07%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|29,008.07
|+333.27
|+1.16%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:43am EDT
|7,250.30
|+72.90
|+1.02%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|3,143.26
|+5.85
|+0.19%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:13am EDT
|1,559.36
|+2.80
|+0.18%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,071.72
|+35.11
|+0.58%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,545.17
|-106.54
|-1.60%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,482.55
|+2.93
|+0.08%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:13am EDT
|49,793.08
|+131.32
|+0.26%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:59am EDT
|1,602.40
|+1.81
|+0.11%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|6 Apr 2021
|444.53
|+0.73
|+0.16%
