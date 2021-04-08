Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares closed higher Thursday, with healthcare shares leading the gainers as the country ramped up vaccination efforts amid the emergence of a new cluster of infections.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.08% at 3,482.55. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.17%.

Japanese stocks fell Thursday, weighed by concerns over a spike in domestic coronavirus infections and the potential return of restrictions on economic activity.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.07% to 29,708.98, while the broader TOPIX fell 0.79% to 1,951.86.

Australian shares extend their rally to a 5th day running Thursday, with robust iron ore prices further boosting heavyweight mining stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4% at 6,953.2 in early trade. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.43% at 12,540.6.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 8 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:37am EDT170.90-1.27-0.74%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:57am EDT351.40+1.59+0.45%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:57am EDT1,772.61+15.40+0.88%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,708.98-21.81-0.07%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT29,008.07+333.27+1.16%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:43am EDT7,250.30+72.90+1.02%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,143.26+5.85+0.19%
.SETISET Composite Index5:13am EDT1,559.36+2.80+0.18%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,071.72+35.11+0.58%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,545.17-106.54-1.60%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,482.55+2.93+0.08%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:13am EDT49,793.08+131.32+0.26%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:59am EDT1,602.40+1.81+0.11%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index6 Apr 2021444.53+0.73+0.16%

