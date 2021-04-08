Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China shares closed higher Thursday, with healthcare shares leading the gainers as the country ramped up vaccination efforts amid the emergence of a new cluster of infections.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.08% at 3,482.55. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.17%.

Japanese stocks fell Thursday, weighed by concerns over a spike in domestic coronavirus infections and the potential return of restrictions on economic activity.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.07% to 29,708.98, while the broader TOPIX fell 0.79% to 1,951.86.

Australian shares extend their rally to a 5th day running Thursday, with robust iron ore prices further boosting heavyweight mining stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4% at 6,953.2 in early trade. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.43% at 12,540.6.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 8 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:37am EDT 170.90 -1.27 -0.74% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:57am EDT 351.40 +1.59 +0.45% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:57am EDT 1,772.61 +15.40 +0.88% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,708.98 -21.81 -0.07% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 29,008.07 +333.27 +1.16% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:43am EDT 7,250.30 +72.90 +1.02% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 3,143.26 +5.85 +0.19% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:13am EDT 1,559.36 +2.80 +0.18% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,071.72 +35.11 +0.58% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,545.17 -106.54 -1.60% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,482.55 +2.93 +0.08% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:13am EDT 49,793.08 +131.32 +0.26% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:59am EDT 1,602.40 +1.81 +0.11% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 6 Apr 2021 444.53 +0.73 +0.16%

