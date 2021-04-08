Commissioner Manfred ‘blindsided’ MLB Owners by Moving All-Star Game

#MLB

New reports have shed further light on MLB’s abrupt decision to relocate this yr’s All-Star Game from Atlanta over Georgia’s recently passed voter laws.

Commissioner Rob Manfred “blindsided” the league’s owners when the announcement came down late last week, 1 report said, while a separate article indicated that dealing with the owners will be Mr. Manfred’s biggest challenge in the wake of the move.

According to a Tweet from Fox Business Network commentator Charles Gasparino, Major League Baseball team owners were surprised when Rob Manfred, the league’s commissioner, announced his pulling the All-Star game from Atlanta following Georgia’s passage of a new voting law.

According to Sean Hannity of Fox News, moving the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver would cause Georgia to lose out on $100-M in revenue.

“Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, Major League Baseball, Delta, Coca-Cola: they all lied about Georgia’s election laws and that has now cost the people of Georgia almost $100-M in revenue.” Mr. Hannity said on his TV show.

