Commissioner Manfred ‘blindsided’ MLB Owners by Moving All-Star Game

By on

Commissioner Manfred ‘blindsided’ MLB Owners by Moving All-Star Game

#MLB

$DAL $KO

New reports have shed further light on MLB’s abrupt decision to relocate this yr’s All-Star Game from Atlanta over Georgia’s recently passed voter laws.

Commissioner Rob Manfred “blindsided” the league’s owners when the announcement came down late last week, 1 report said, while a separate article indicated that dealing with the owners will be Mr. Manfred’s biggest challenge in the wake of the move.

According to a Tweet from Fox Business Network commentator Charles Gasparino, Major League Baseball team owners were surprised when Rob Manfred, the league’s commissioner, announced his pulling the All-Star game from Atlanta following Georgia’s passage of a new voting law.

According to Sean Hannity of Fox News, moving the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver would cause Georgia to lose out on $100-M in revenue.

Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, Major League Baseball, Delta, Coca-Cola: they all lied about Georgia’s election laws and that has now cost the people of Georgia almost $100-M in revenue.” Mr. Hannity said on his TV show.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  #Atlanta, #dal, #Georgia, #KO, #law, #MLB, #voter

Commissioner Manfred ‘blindsided’ MLB Owners by Moving All-Star Game added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Georgia’s Legislators Want to Kick Coke Out
  2. Professional Athletes Are Saying They Will Not Take the Vaccine