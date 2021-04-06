Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AMC $LOGI $MKW $RBLX $VLO

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 6 April, as follows:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at B. Riley Securities, which raised the price target on the movie theatre giant to 13 from 7. The consensus target is 3.44.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) this company is not just a “one-trick pony” of returns during the global lockdowns. Shares have a consensus price target of 123.28.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) was started as Buy at BTIG Research with a 45 price target. The consensus price target is at 44.80. Shares trade in 52-wk range of 1.62 – 48.99.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) was started with a Buy rating and a 78 price target at Truist Securities. The consensus target is at 72.50.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded at Tudor Pickering from Hold to Buy with an 87 price target. The stock trade in a 52-wk range of 35.44 – 84.39. It has a consensus price target at 84.69

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!