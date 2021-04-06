Sunlight Renders Coronavirus Inactive 8X Faster Than Thought

For almost a yr scientists have known that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is inactivated by UV light in under 20 mins. A 2nd study showed that it was 3X more sensitive to Sunlight than influenza A, with the COVID virus becoming inactive within 30 mins under midday Summer Sun.
Now a new experiment shows that sunlight actually renders the COVID virus inactive 8X faster than the scientists initially predicted.
“The findings suggest UVA emitters could be added to equipment such as air filtration systems to provide a cheap and energy-efficient means of reducing the spread of viral particles,” it was reported.
Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively, Take a walk in the Sun
