Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China stocks declined Tuesday as solid economic data raised worries of official policy tightening.

The CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 5,128.01 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.3% to 3,473.32.

Japanese shares gave up early gains and slipped Tuesday, as investors booked profits from recent rallies.

Nikkei share average lost 0.81% to 29,844.81 by 0208 GMT after hitting the 30,000 mark for the 1st time in more than 2 wks Monday. The broader TOPIX fell 0.74% to 1,968.80.

Australian shares rose Tuesday on market sentiment bolstered by Wall Street’s strong finish overnight, while investors waited for a policy meeting of the country’s central bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose as much as 1.2% at 6,909, hitting its highest mark since mid-February. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:12am EDT170.97-2.51-1.45%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index2:12am EDT353.60+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index2:12am EDT1,744.96+15.41+0.89%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,696.63-392.62-1.30%
.HSIHang Seng Index1 Apr 202128,938.74+560.39+1.97%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:17am EDT7,133.90+69.70+0.99%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:30am EDT3,127.08+6.25+0.20%
.SETISET Composite Index5 Apr 20211,579.66-16.61-1.04%
.JKSEJakarta Composite2:42am EDT5,998.61+28.32+0.47%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,590.11+94.96+1.46%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:27am EDT3,485.70+1.31+0.04%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex2:27am EDT49,408.31+248.99+0.51%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI2:27am EDT1,578.78-5.46-0.34%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index4 Apr 2021441.35-2.87-0.65%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  , #AsiaPacific, #Australia, #China, #HongKong, #Japan

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific