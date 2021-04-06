Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China stocks declined Tuesday as solid economic data raised worries of official policy tightening.

The CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 5,128.01 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.3% to 3,473.32.

Japanese shares gave up early gains and slipped Tuesday, as investors booked profits from recent rallies.

Nikkei share average lost 0.81% to 29,844.81 by 0208 GMT after hitting the 30,000 mark for the 1st time in more than 2 wks Monday. The broader TOPIX fell 0.74% to 1,968.80.

Australian shares rose Tuesday on market sentiment bolstered by Wall Street’s strong finish overnight, while investors waited for a policy meeting of the country’s central bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose as much as 1.2% at 6,909, hitting its highest mark since mid-February. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:12am EDT 170.97 -2.51 -1.45% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 2:12am EDT 353.60 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 2:12am EDT 1,744.96 +15.41 +0.89% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,696.63 -392.62 -1.30% .HSI Hang Seng Index 1 Apr 2021 28,938.74 +560.39 +1.97% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:17am EDT 7,133.90 +69.70 +0.99% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:30am EDT 3,127.08 +6.25 +0.20% .SETI SET Composite Index 5 Apr 2021 1,579.66 -16.61 -1.04% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 2:42am EDT 5,998.61 +28.32 +0.47% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,590.11 +94.96 +1.46% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:27am EDT 3,485.70 +1.31 +0.04% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 2:27am EDT 49,408.31 +248.99 +0.51% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 2:27am EDT 1,578.78 -5.46 -0.34% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 4 Apr 2021 441.35 -2.87 -0.65%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!