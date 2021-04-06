Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China stocks declined Tuesday as solid economic data raised worries of official policy tightening.
The CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 5,128.01 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.3% to 3,473.32.
Japanese shares gave up early gains and slipped Tuesday, as investors booked profits from recent rallies.
Nikkei share average lost 0.81% to 29,844.81 by 0208 GMT after hitting the 30,000 mark for the 1st time in more than 2 wks Monday. The broader TOPIX fell 0.74% to 1,968.80.
Australian shares rose Tuesday on market sentiment bolstered by Wall Street’s strong finish overnight, while investors waited for a policy meeting of the country’s central bank.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose as much as 1.2% at 6,909, hitting its highest mark since mid-February. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 6 April 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:12am EDT
|170.97
|-2.51
|-1.45%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|2:12am EDT
|353.60
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|2:12am EDT
|1,744.96
|+15.41
|+0.89%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,696.63
|-392.62
|-1.30%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|1 Apr 2021
|28,938.74
|+560.39
|+1.97%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:17am EDT
|7,133.90
|+69.70
|+0.99%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:30am EDT
|3,127.08
|+6.25
|+0.20%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5 Apr 2021
|1,579.66
|-16.61
|-1.04%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|2:42am EDT
|5,998.61
|+28.32
|+0.47%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,590.11
|+94.96
|+1.46%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:27am EDT
|3,485.70
|+1.31
|+0.04%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|2:27am EDT
|49,408.31
|+248.99
|+0.51%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|2:27am EDT
|1,578.78
|-5.46
|-0.34%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|4 Apr 2021
|441.35
|-2.87
|-0.65%
