Dolce & Gabbana Denies Tying Up with Gucci

$PPRUY

Dolce & Gabbana (private) is not in talks with French luxury group Kering (OTCPINK:PPRUY) over a tie-up, the CEO of the Italian fashion company said in an interview published Tuesday.

“I can absolutely deny it” CEO Alfonso Dolce said when asked about discussions with Gucci owner Kering.

CEO Dolce added that the brand needed to focus on internal growth, brand positioning and the development of new product categories, but did not rule out the possibility of being part of a “broader Italian project” putting together several Italian brands. Where there is smoke there is fire.

