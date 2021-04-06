Georgia Moves to Eliminate Voter Fraud, Big Business Wants to Fight

#business #politics #Georgia #GOP #MBL

Monday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) warned CEO’s and companies there could be risks for turning on the GOP, he did not elaborate.

Senator McConnell lashed out at corporate America warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor.

He said: “My advice to the corporate CEOs of America is to stay out of politics. Do not pick sides in these big fights.”

“Corporations invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order,” Senator McConnell added.

The GOP’s focus on voting restrictions has soured businesses embracing diversity as Key to their work force and customer base.

Major Georgia employers Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have spoken out against the law signed by Governor Brian Kemp, and Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled the 2021 All-Star Game out of the state over the law strengthening ID (identification requirements) for absentee ballots and making it a crime for political partisans to offer food or water to voters waiting in line to vote at a polling place.

“I found it completely discouraging to find a bunch of corporate CEOs getting in the middle of politics,” Senator McConnell said.

President Trump (45) has spent months claiming that his November defeat was the result of widespread voter fraud. Notably, lawmakers in 47 states this yr have introduced 361 bills imposing new restrictions on voting, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

The Georgia law brought a backlash from some U.S. companies with strong ties to the state.

