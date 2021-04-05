Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 5 April, as follows:

Carnival Corp. & PLC (NYSE:CCL) was started at Citigroup with a Buy rating and a 30 price target. The consensus target for the cruise line operator is at 23.26.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW): increasing margins and improving demand has much upside for this stock. Shares have a consensus price target of 60.59.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was started at Citigroup with a Buy rating and an 862 price target. The consensus target for the robotics surgery giant is at 781.27.

uniQure N.V. (NYSE:QURE) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho, where the analyst set a 52 price target. The consensus objective is 67.65.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was raised at Raymond James from Outperform to Strong Buy with a 67 price target. The consensus target is higher at 72.06.

